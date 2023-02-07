PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A fire on Friday that destroyed three businesses on Industrial Street in Presque Isle was accidental, according to the state fire marshal.

The fire started in a welding fabrication shop at the site, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday.

The building, owned by Peter LaJoie, housed his own business, LaJoie Electric and Control Service Inc., as well as M & M Welding & Sheet Metal and Pete’s Performance Auto.

The Presque Isle Fire Department arrived a little after 1 p.m. Friday and was assisted by fire departments from Mapleton, Easton, and Caribou.

Firefighters fought to contain the blaze in subzero conditions, and the fire was out at around 4:30 p.m., Presque Isle Fire Chief Darrell White said.

Presque Isle residents helped LaJoie move equipment and office supplies from the site Friday.