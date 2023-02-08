PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Caribou Vikings blotted out Presque Isle’s Wildcats for a 50-to-32 girls basketball victory Tuesday night.

Fans of both Caribou and Presque Isle erupted when their teams scored with each side taunting the other.

“We always get a good turnout for Caribou and Presque Isle regardless of the team’s status, or their heal points,” Presque Isle Coach Krystal Flewelling said. “People come out because they know it’s going to be a fight to the end.”

In the first quarter, Caribou scored a single 3-point shot by Madelynn Deprey to kick off the girls varsity basketball game with Presque Isle following close behind with Karlyn Gilmour and Rossalyn Buck both netting 3-pointers. However, Caribou was still ahead 15-9 by the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Caribou put up nine total points with another 3-pointer and four free throws made by Deprey and a shot made by her teammate Madelynn Morrow. Presque Isle put up eight total points, with two 3-pointers by Buck and Anna Jandreau netting a shot.

In the second half, Caribou continued to lead Presque Isle in the third quarter with 13 points scored by Ainsley Caron, Liv Adams, Abby Haney and Deprey. Presque Isle tried to close the gap with scores put up by Mia Casavant, Georganna Curtis, Jandreau and Gilmour, but didn’t manage a lead.

In the fourth quarter, Caribou had 15 points between Deprey, Adams and Morrow while Presque Isle had four points scored between Buck and Gilmour, respectively.

Both teams played a strong defensive game with steals from both sides, though Caribou proved to have a more aggressive offense.

Presque Isle struggled to hold pressure with man-to-man coverage, but Caribou had better execution, and that made the difference for the game, Flewelling said, adding she looks for the ’Cats to execute their offense more effectively as they end the season at Dover-Foxcroft.

Presque Isle is 8-9, with one more regular season game scheduled at Foxcroft Academy. Caribou stands at 15-3.