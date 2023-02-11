After tumultuous temperatures throughout last week, the weather is looking more seasonable this weekend.

The first half of the weekend is looking bright, with highs in the 30s.

Winds will remain active out of the northwest. Sunday will be mild with highs returning into the 40s.

Most of next week is looking seasonably mild with 50s returning to end the week. The pattern will remain active with a series of weak disturbances through mid-week.

A round of snow showers is possible early Tuesday. A few rain showers are possible late Wednesday.

The most significant front will arrive Friday. Ahead of that system, temps will surge into the 50s Thursday and again Friday. It’s far from perfect though because we’ll be tracking rain showers and gusty winds.

Colder temperatures will arrive next weekend.

Saturday: Sunny and breezy. Highs in the 30s. NW wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night: Clear. Lows in the 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.