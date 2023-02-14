AUGUSTA — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday, Feb. 24 from 1-2 p.m. for the Summit Project Honor Case at the University of Maine at Augusta recognizing 20 service members from the state from all branches of the military who have lost their lives in the line of duty since Sept. 11, 2001. The event will be held in the Katz building on the university’s Augusta campus, 46 University Drive, Augusta, Maine.

Prior to the ceremony, UMA community members will participate in a Tribute Stones Hike on the university’s nature trails. The hike begins at 10 a.m. and will include a Circle Celebration, all while carrying Tribute Stones engraved with the names of 20 Maine service members, before joining the ribbon-cutting ceremony. For more information on the hike, contact Ben DeMerchant at benjamin.demerchant@maine.edu.

The Summit Project (https://thesummitproject.org/) is a Maine-based nonprofit volunteer service organization that pays tribute to Maine’s fallen heroes since 9-11 to help ensure they are not forgotten. The Summit Project Honor Case moves to different locations in Maine “as an instrument to help recognize and pay proper tribute to the sacrifices made by Maine’s fallen and help to hold, preserve and share the memories of fallen service members,” according to the organization’s website. Its accompanying Tribute Stones are living memorials honoring and raising awareness of fallen service members. Major David J. Cote USMCR, founder of the Summit Project, says “The stones and stories of our fallen heroes have been carried and shared on Katahdin, Kilmanjaro, Everest, Denali, and within parades, marathons, and marches across Maine and the U.S.”

The Summit Project Honor Case display will be located in the foyer between the Michael Klahr Center and the Katz Library for two months. According to Amy Line, director of Military and Veterans’ Services, “The UMA Veteran Academic Center is proud to stand the watch for the Honor Case. The Summit Project board/staff will be at the ribbon cutting along with several Gold Star families.” For more information about the event or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Line at amy.line@maine.edu or 207-621-3215.