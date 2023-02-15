This week will end across Maine with very mild temperatures.

Wednesday will be breezy with highs in the 40s. Stray showers are possible across more southerly regions, while a wintry mix is possible up north.

Thursday will become even warmer, with highs in the 50s. Some towns and cities may even see record warmth.

A storm system is expected to arrive Friday, bringing rain — which could change to a wintry mix — before wrapping up by the afternoon. Temperatures will start out in the 50s on Friday morning before falling into the 30s by the afternoon.

A cold spell will fall over Maine on Saturday, when highs will stay below freezing, though there will be more sunshine.

The cold, however, won’t stick around for long. Highs will rebound into the 40s on Sunday and approach the 50s by Monday, when the state may see another chance for showers.

The beginning of next week looks to be mild and fairly quiet. But all signs are pointing to a colder and stormier pattern for the close of February and beginning of March. So enjoy the mild weather while we have it.