A 16-year-old girl from Woodland is missing.

Grace Donovan was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with green lettering, a black winter jacket and red and black plaid pajama pants, according to the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office. She is 5-foot-5, weighs 130 pounds, has blue eyes and brown and blonde hair, according to the sheriff’s office.

It wasn’t immediately clear how long Donovan has been missing or where she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Donavan’s whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s office at 1-800-432-7842 or Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-638-8477. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips via text message at 538-8477.