Susan Young’s column on gun violence in the Feb. 18 BDN suggests to me the following question: Why not send a fact-finding mission to Japan, Australia and other countries to learn why they have less gun violence than the U.S.?

To reduce violence, Congress could pass a law prohibiting the manufacture, importation, sale or possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines. It seems their only purpose is to make it easy to kill or wound many people quickly.

Congress also could ration the sale of ammunition. After all, the U.S. had rationing of gasoline, some foodstuffs and other items during World War II. Limits also could be placed on the manufacture of ammunition.

Finally, the Second Amendment to the Constitution fails to define the “arms” that people are empowered to keep and bear. At the time of its ratification (1791), these would have been only single-shot, muzzle-loading muskets and pistols. I think the Founding Fathers would have been aghast at the weaponry available to the public today.

Karl K. Norton

Bangor