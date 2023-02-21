CLARION, Pennsylvania — Members of every Golden Eagles athletics program recently gathered in Gemmell multipurpose room for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition.

All told, there were 251 names — 66 percent of the student-athlete population on campus — on this year’s Clarion scholar-athlete list. The latter number represents the highest percentage of scholar-athletes in the 29-year history of the scholar-athlete luncheon.

Samuel J. Economy (baseball) of Hampden was among those recognized. Economy’s major is marketing.

“I believe that our student-athletes’ academic achievements, and the life and leadership skills that they learn through participation in our athletics programs, are some of their most important accomplishments,” said Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This year, our students were extraordinary in their academic pursuits.

“Congratulations to our student-athletes, our faculty mentors, the faculty and staff, and our coaches that support our students’ academic achievements,” Snodgrass said.

To earn scholar-athlete status for the year, a student-athlete must have either achieved a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or higher, or recorded two consecutive semesters of a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the spring and fall terms of 2022. Freshmen and new transfer students who achieved a 3.2 grade point average or higher in the fall term of 2022 also qualified.