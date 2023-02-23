HARRINGTON — Principal MaryEllen Day is pleased to announce the honor parts for the Class of 2023 at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School. Valedictorian is Laney Oliver, daughter of Hilary Oliver of Addison and Stephen Oliver of Hancock. Salutatorian is Matthew Haire, son of Chad & Donna Haire of Columbia.

Laney Oliver is a Davis Maine Scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and a participant in the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute. She received the Golden Apple Award and the Maine Principals Association Principal’s Award, as well as numerous individual class awards. During her years at Narraguagus, Laney has been an integral part of the volleyball, basketball and softball teams, being named a PVC and DAC Academic All-Star in all of the sports. Additional volleyball accolades include being named a DAC All-Star for the past three years, DAC Player of the Year as a junior, PVC 1st team as a junior and PVC 2nd team as a senior. She is a DAC All-Star as well as a McDonald’s All-Academic Player in basketball, a DAC All-Star in softball and was chosen as a PVC Scholar Athlete. Laney plans to study social work in the fall at the University of New England.

Valedictorian Laney Oliver

Matthew Haire is a Journey/College Exploration and Engagement Student and a member of the National Honor Society. He received the Golden Apple Award and numerous individual class awards. During his years at Narraguagus, Matthew has been a valuable asset to the soccer, basketball, baseball, cross country and track & field teams. He was the DAC Runner of the Year in cross country as well as a DAC All-Star. He was also chosen as a PVC Scholar Athlete and a DAC Academic All-Star. Matthew plans to study civil engineering in the fall at Worcester Poly Tech or the University of Maine.

Salutatorian Matthew Haire

The following students (listed alphabetically) have also attained honor parts:

Lydia DeSchiffart, daughter of Tim & Joanna DeSchiffart of Cherryfield

Emmalee Donahue-Ripley, daughter of Ken & Nikki Ripley of Cherryfield

Taylor French, daughter of Varian French & Becky Finley of Milbridge

Katrina Hatt, daughter of Tracey Peterson of Cherryfield and Seth Hatt & Mike Peterson of Harrington

Andie Lovejoy, daughter of Derek Lovejoy & Yvonne Hayward of Columbia Kaycee McGuire, daughter of Burton & Christy McGuire of Columbia Falls

DeVae Reynolds, daughter of David & Robin Reynolds of Columbia

Tristin Rodriguez, son of Steve & Melinda Lail of Columbia

Austin Rusecky, son of Phil & Hillary Rusecky of Addison

Ceanna Wallace, daughter of Alton & Alison Wallace of Milbridge

Graduation exercises will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 9, in the Charles F. Lawrence Gymnasium.