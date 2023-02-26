Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the U.S. has budgeted more than $100 billion for the war in Ukraine, while the challenges presented by the pandemic, the climate crisis, racial oppression, and economic injustice continue to be woefully underfunded.

The flow of weapons into Ukraine and Russia only serve to assure more death and destruction, while nonviolent solutions, including diplomacy, are neglected. It’s time we demand that elected leaders support an immediate ceasefire, work to stem the flow of weapons to both Ukraine and Russia, and call for peace negotiations to begin.

Connie Jenkins

Member

Pax Christi Maine

Belfast