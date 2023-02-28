WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins met with Special Olympics Athlete Selina Turgeon of Hampden in her Washington, D.C., office. Selina was joined by her mother Andrea and her brother Drew who were visiting our nation’s capital as part of Special Olympics International Capitol Hill Day. Selina plays on Hampden Academy’s Unified basketball team.

“Selina came to Washington to advocate on behalf of Special Olympics and Unified Champion Schools, two causes I’m proud to support,” said Collins. “It was wonderful to meet Selina’s family and hear about her experience playing on (Hampden Academy’s) Unified basketball team. I wished Selina all the best with her continued competitions!”

The Special Olympics Unified Champion School program brings special education and general education students together, typically in a sports setting, to create a socially inclusive school climate, which reduces bullying, teasing, and use of offensive language at schools. Collins has supported this program as well as the Special Olympics Healthy Athletes and Healthy Communities Programs, which provide Special Olympics athletes with increased access to free health screenings, education, services, support, and referrals for follow-up health care, as well as year-round health promotion and disease prevention programs.