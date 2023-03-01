Healthy Acadia invites you to renew your commitment to your health and wellness by exploring the mindful and restorative practice of tai chi through their free class offerings. Tai Chi for Health classes introduces gentle movements that promote improved health through the integration of both mind and body.

Healthy Acadia, a community health organization serving Downeast Maine, has offered Tai Chi for Health classes since 2014, introducing hundreds of community members to the practice. Tai Chi helps empower people to improve their health and well-being through slow, smooth, and continuous mind-body exercises. While developed by the Tai Chi for Health Institute to bring health benefits as quickly as possible for specific conditions, the courses are appropriate and beneficial for people of all ages and levels of physical ability.

“We’re thrilled to be offering another full roster of both beginner- and intermediate-level tai chi classes this spring,” said Nina Zeldin, Healthy Acadia Community Outreach coordinator and Tai Chi for Health instructor. “We hope you’ll join us!”

Classes meet for one hour per week for eight weeks. While all classes are free, donations are suggested and appreciated. Pre-registration is required. Here’s the lineup of classes that will begin in March:

Online Tai Chi for Health Courses Spring 2023

Beginners Tai Chi for Mind & Body, Wednesdays, March 8 – April 26, 2023, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. This rejuvenating program is designed to help boost immunity and foster better emotional and physical health. Its combination of easy-to-learn Sun and Yang style movements improves stamina, blood circulation, and relaxation. Course Instructor: Annette Plank

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis, Wednesdays, March 8 – April 26, 2023, 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. This program is recognized by the USA CDC as being a highest-tiered, evidence-based program for improving balance, strength, and confidence. While especially effective for arthritis, this program is appropriate for anyone who wants to improve their health and wellness. Course instructor: Annette Plank

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis 2, Wednesdays, March 8 – April 26, 2023, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. We’ll be building on your knowledge of TCA as we learn additional Sun-stye forms. The course is most appropriate for those who have learned the Tai Chi for Arthritis set and are looking for a new challenge. Course instructor: Pat FitzGerald.

Intermediate Yang 24, Mondays, March 20 – May 8, 2023, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

This course is most appropriate for people familiar with the open-frame Yang Style tai chi. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Intermediate Sun 73, Mondays, March 20 – May 8, 2023, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

This course is most appropriate for people familiar with qigong rich Sun Style tai chi. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Tai Chi for Bone Health, Mondays, March 20 – May 8, 2023, 12:45 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. This program is designed to slow the loss of bone density and to help improve coordination, muscle strength, and balance. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Tai Chi for Arthritis 2, Tuesdays, March 21 – May 9, 2023, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. This course is most appropriate for those familiar with the Tai Chi for Arthritis program and looking for a new challenge. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

Beginners Yang 24, Wednesdays, March 22 – May 10, 2023, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. This course will introduce movements from the Yang 24 form, currently the most practiced tai chi form in the world. Course instructor: Nina Zeldin

In-Person Classes

Beginners Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention, Thursdays, March 9 – April 27, 2023, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Meadow View Apartments, Ellsworth. Course instructor: Nanci Miller

Visit bit.ly/ha-tai-chi to register for any of Healthy Acadia’s Tai Chi for Health courses. Once your registration is complete, you will receive the login information (for online courses) via the email address you provided.

For more information, please contact Nina Zeldin at 207-479-1206 or nina@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501c3 nonprofit community health organization that works to build vibrant communities and make it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s efforts to address food insecurity, and other health initiatives, visit www.healthyacadia.org.