A New York woman is suing L.L. Bean, claiming their “waterproof” boots are not actually waterproof.

According to court documents, Linda Lenzi is filing the class action lawsuit against the company.

She claims the zipper-closures used in the brand-name boots are not waterproof so the boots themselves are not either.

According to the documents, in 2020 she bought a pair of boots advertised as waterproof but when she wore them outside, water leaked into them.

L.L. Bean said they are aware of the lawsuit and “look forward to addressing these claims through the legal process.”

The company says it does not comment on pending litigation.