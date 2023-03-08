Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The city of Portland, Oregon, is in shambles because of political/social “thinking” or “not thinking.” The city of Portland, Maine, is evidencing a Black Lives Matter/White Lives Matter conflict. Divide and conquer is a longstanding strategy for whatever purpose. Who wants to divide? Who wants to conquer? And why?

The U.S. has its behavioral faults (political, social, moral and even geological) and injustices. Nevertheless, the U.S. is a roadblock to major world injustices and nations who would prefer that the U.S. take a back seat to world affairs.

Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” Whatever its 21st-century weaknesses nationally and internationally, if the U.S. should fall — not just deteriorate and decline and gradually pass into history (or accede to globalization subservience) — the middle name of the rest of the world will be “misery.”

Empires and nations rise and fall, and there is no shortage of contemporary or future nations that have or will have global ambitions to become king of the hill. Nations wanting to institute their own government rule and dominance.

Richard Mackin Jr.

Millinocket