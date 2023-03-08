Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 40s from north to south, with a chance for scattered rain or snow showers up north and otherwise cloudy skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

A Megan Jordan free throw with 13 seconds left helped Ellsworth take down Spruce Mountain in a 57-56 victory to win the Class B state championship.

Read our recaps of the other Class B and C finals:

The Democratic-led chamber passed the resolution 87-54 after House Minority Leader Billy Bob Faulkingham failed a last-ditch effort to kill the measure.

The changes to Medicaid come as the program returns to normal operations after pandemic-related policy allowances.

PLUS: Maine DHHS estimates between 65,000 and 95,000 Mainers may lose eligibility for Medicaid when the rule expires.

UMaine students make up a significant percentage of Orono’s voting population, and many are eligible to vote on Tuesday.

Jo Andrews is documenting the gradual changes that have altered Brooksville’s town landmarks over the decades.

People in Oklahoma, California, Florida and South Carolina believed they were buying a car from a Houlton transport company.

David Ortiz’s Sweet Sluggers blunts can soon be bought at JAR Cannabis stores in Newry, Portland, South Portland and Windham.

The Black Bears, picked to finish last in Hockey East in the preseason coaches poll, wound up earning the sixth seed for the playoffs.

The three-day Eastern Maine Sportsmen’s Show has been a constant in the lives of Maine’s outdoorsmen for decades.

“Every year instead of removing 3,000 wild lake trout, why don’t we suspend stocking 5,000 landlocked salmon, resulting in 2,000 fewer mouths to feed?”

In other Maine news …

A presidential flirtation could be a last ride for old-school New England Republicans

Former state representative Pat Stevens dies at 80

Maine expands COVID-era homeowner assistance funding

Amtrak Downeaster riders can’t buy booze during NH stretch

You can now virtually ban yourself from Maine’s casinos

Wallflowers, Rufus Wainwright among shows set for Bar Harbor theater this summer

Red Cross helping 7 people displaced by Bangor apartment fire

Pizza delivery driver assaulted in Lewiston

Student stabbed at Maine middle school wrestling meet

More agents patrolling US-Canada border to deter illegal crossings