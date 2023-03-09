The Role of Maine’s Forests in Protecting Biodiversity and our Climate

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics.

A new report finds that the world lost 200 million acres of forest between 1960 and 2019. With 17.5 million acres of forest, Maine is the most heavily forested state in the nation. What does that mean for climate change and biodiversity? What are the threats? What policies can help? Learn more about the challenges and opportunities for Maine from Sally Stockwell, director of Conservation, Maine Audubon, and Dave Publicover, DF, senior staff scientist/assistant director of research at the Appalachian Mountain Club.

When: Friday, March 10, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.