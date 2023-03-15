Kiwanis International presents July 4 celebration and Chords for Cure XXVI to be held at Maine Savings Amphitheater – an evening of music and fireworks featuring: The Bangor Symphony Orchestra & The Stone Doctors

BANGOR – The Bangor Symphony Orchestra is returning to the Bangor waterfront to play a free concert on the 4th of July before a spectacular fireworks display over the Penobscot River. The concert will open with local band The Stone Doctors, all in support of Chords for Cure – a locally founded charity to support Maine Children fighting cancer. The concert takes place inside the newly renovated Maine Savings Amphitheater.

This free, community event is made possible by a generous donation from Bangor Savings Bank to the Greater Bangor 4th of July Corporation.

“There’s really no better way to celebrate Independence Day than enjoying the Bangor waterfront with one of the nation’s longest running symphonies,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. He continued, “We’re thrilled to support such a meaningful community event.”

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and The Stone Doctors will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. delivering fire brand versions of The Rolling Stones and related music. At 8:30 p.m., led by Grammy Award-winning music director Lucas Richman, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra will present a family-friendly program of popular and patriotic music to celebrate the nation’s birthday. The evening concert will conclude with a revamped fireworks show, with the fully renovated Amphitheater providing some of the best views for audiences!

The Greater Bangor 4th of July Corporation puts on a full day of activities, starting with a pancake breakfast at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer at 7 a.m., as well as a foot race and a parade from Brewer to downtown Bangor. Questions and sponsorship inquiries can be directed to info@bangor4th.com with more information to be posted at bangor4th.com.

Schedule of morning events

07:00 AM – Breakfast at Jeff’s Catering

09:45 AM – Road race Brewer to Bangor

10:00 AM – Parade Brewer to Bangor

Concert schedule

06:00 PM – Doors Open

06:30 PM – The Stone Doctors

08:30 PM – Bangor Symphony Orchestra

09:30 PM – Fireworks