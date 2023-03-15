Brewer police responded to a call that two adults were found dead in an unnamed hotel around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Brewer Police Chief Jason Moffitt said.

The call was one of a few unrelated incidents Brewer police addressed on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Brewer police are working with the Maine medical examiner’s office to investigate the cause of death for the two adults, whose identities have not been released.

Moffitt said there appears to be no foul play and the public is not in danger.

The investigation is ongoing.