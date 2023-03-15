The co-superintendents of Portland Public Schools proposed a school budget of more than $141 million for next year, according to the Press Herald.

It’s an $8.2 million increase over this year’s budget. It would mean a 7 percent increase in the school portion of the city’s tax rate.

The Portland Press Herald reported the increase is needed to cover inflation, salaries, special education costs and the rising number of asylum-seeking students enrolling.

The district will receive $2.1 million less in state funding next year compared to this year.

City leaders will work on finalizing and approving a budget ahead of the 2024 fiscal year, which begins in July.

Voters will be able to weigh in on June 13.