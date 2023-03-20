This story has been updated.

PRESQUE ISLE and MARS HILL, Maine — Police have arrested a Madawaska man in connection with two Monday bank robberies in Presque Isle and Mars Hill.

Angel Montes, 35 of Madawaska, was arrested Monday afternoon after leading police on a short foot chase in Mars Hill, Maine State Police Lt. Brian Harris and Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly said in a joint statement.

Montes was charged with robbery and violation of bail, police said.

The first robbery occurred just before noon at Aroostook Federal Savings and Loan in Presque Isle. Montes left the bank with an undisclosed sum, police said. A second robbery took place at the Mars Hill branch of Katahdin Trust Company on Main Street shortly after 1 p.m.

After investigating, police believed the two robberies were related. State troopers spoke with a witness shortly after the Mars Hill event, who provided information on the suspect that fit the description from both robberies, police said.

An earlier report from Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, indicated two suspects were apprehended. Police later confirmed only Montes was arrested and charged.

Montes was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. A court date is pending at Maine District Court in Presque Isle.

Police recovered undisclosed sums of money from both banks.

In Mars Hill Monday afternoon, several Maine State Police cruisers were on Main Street investigating, including in the bank parking lot.

An additional rumor that Caribou’s office of Aroostook Savings and Loan was robbed was untrue, Caribou police officials said.