ORONO — The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk, “LEAN In: Building and Researching a Statewide Local Energy & Climate Action Network in Maine,” on Monday, April 3 at 3 p.m.

In this talk, Sharon Klein, associate professor in the School of Economics and a faculty fellow of the Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine, will provide a vision for a Maine Local Energy & climate Action Networks and the research possibilities related to it, as well as an overview of existing LEANs in other states.

Maine communities have been taking local action on sustainable energy adoption and climate change adaptation for decades. However, there has not been a coordinated effort at the state level to directly support these projects until recently.

Statewide LEANs like those in Vermont and New Hampshire provide regular peer-learning opportunities, training, information about funding and other resources to help community-scale projects be successful and learn from each other. With statewide partnerships and local regional groups now active, Maine has the necessary pieces to form a LEAN. What will it take to pull it together? How can a Maine LEAN advance equitable sustainable energy adoption and climate resilience in the state? What types of opportunities could it provide for researchers?

Klein’s research and teaching are multidisciplinary, centering on the physical, economic, environmental and social/cultural tradeoffs inherent in sustainable energy decision-making. She is interested in all sustainable energy options, but especially residential and community-driven solar energy and energy efficiency, and options that advance energy equity and justice.

All talks in the Mitchell Center's Sustainability Talks series are free and are offered both remotely via Zoom and in person at 107 Norman Smith Hall on the UMaine campus in Orono.



