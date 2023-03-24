Maple syrup producers across the state will be holding events this weekend for the 40th annual Maine Maple Sunday.

Many sugarhouses will offer samples and demonstrate how maple syrup is made, along with hosting tours, activities, music and more. Some locations will have events both Saturday and Sunday, so check each sugarhouse for dates and hours.

Below are sugarhouses around Bangor holding Maine Maple Sunday events. See the complete list on the Maine Maple Producers Association website.

Bangor Area Sugarhouses

Williams Family Farm, Hadley’s Maine Maple Syrup

50 Airline Road, Clifton

207-949-1653

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Back Ridge Sugar House

107 Boston Road, Winterport

207-944-2575

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Nutkin Knoll Farms & Sugarworks

269 Chapman Road, Newburgh

207-234-7268

Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday