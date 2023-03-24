Maple syrup producers across the state will be holding events this weekend for the 40th annual Maine Maple Sunday.
Many sugarhouses will offer samples and demonstrate how maple syrup is made, along with hosting tours, activities, music and more. Some locations will have events both Saturday and Sunday, so check each sugarhouse for dates and hours.
Below are sugarhouses around Bangor holding Maine Maple Sunday events. See the complete list on the Maine Maple Producers Association website.
Bangor Area Sugarhouses
Williams Family Farm, Hadley’s Maine Maple Syrup
50 Airline Road, Clifton
207-949-1653
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Back Ridge Sugar House
107 Boston Road, Winterport
207-944-2575
Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Nutkin Knoll Farms & Sugarworks
269 Chapman Road, Newburgh
207-234-7268
Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday