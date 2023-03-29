SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the addition of two members to its executive team with the hiring of Paul Musgrove as its new senior vice president and chief financial officer, and the promotion of Michael Jackson to the newly-created position of senior vice president and chief innovation officer.

Musgrove, who holds his CPA, brings more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry to this position, including nearly 20 years as a chief financial officer at various financial institutions. Prior to joining Town & Country, Musgrove served as the CFO of a $1.2 billion Massachusetts-based community bank.

Jackson has more than 15 years of experience at Town & Country FCU working in a variety of roles, with a focus in e-commerce, digital banking, project management, strategy, and innovation. Most recently, he served as the director of strategic Initiatives. Jackson has an M.A. in business innovation, a B.S. in business administration, and a host of other certifications and certificates in innovation, strategy, and artificial intelligence.

David Libby, president and CEO at Town & Country, called both individuals “great additions to our executive team whose knowledge, experiences, and backgrounds align with the credit union’s strategic vision and solidifies our position as a leader in the financial services industry now and moving forward. I am pleased to welcome Paul to our organization, and for the opportunity to promote Michael to this new position.”



As Maine's second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York counties. Town & Country was recently voted 'Best Credit Union' and 'Best Mortgage Lender' in the 'Best of the 207' and is the only Maine credit union to be designated as one of Maine's 'Best Credit Unions' by Forbes in three out of the past five years. The credit union has $520 million in assets, and is part of the second largest branch network in the country.