A Madison man is accused of killing his son and injuring other members of his family when he crashed a truck while allegedly under the influence of drugs.

Robert Simonds, 30, was allegedly under the influence of crack cocaine and marijuana on Oct. 27, 2022, when he drove his truck off Route 148 in Madison and hit a tree, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

His 7-year-old son died in the crash, while his 1-year-old son suffered a serious head injury and another 9-year-old child and their mother also were hurt.

Simonds told police on scene he dozed off and was only going around 55 mph, according to the Morning Sentinel.

But police determined Simonds was going more than 80 mph. Police said no one in the truck appeared to be wearing a seat belt.

Simonds was arrested last week and charged with manslaughter, criminal operating under the influence, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child, the Morning Sentinel reported.

He was released from the Somerset County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.