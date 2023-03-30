Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 20s to high 30s from north to south, with scattered snow showers and cloudy skies up north and sunny skies down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s the latest on gas prices in Maine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey claims the companies willfully introduced toxic chemicals that they knew were harmful into the state.

Community members are still processing ND Paper’s decision to shut down the Old Town pulp mill for an extended period and what it means for the city.

Aroostook County residents told the Maine Public Utilities Commission Wednesday they can’t afford another electric rate hike.

Bangor will see nearly $900,000 boost in aid, while Portland will see $3.6 million and Lewiston $800,000.

The University of Maine System is the only higher education institution in the nation to accredit all of its schools under one evaluation.

For bassist David Yearwood, Portland’s punk scene is “more vibrant and satisfying than in the Big Apple.”

Cooper and Ace Flagg will be competing for Montverde Academy as the team defends its GEICO National Championship title.

University of Maine junior second baseman Quinn McDaniel has been spending a lot of time on the bases this season.

The state proposes giving those hunters two full weeks in which to fill their adaptive hunt antlerless permits and help biologists achieve harvest goals.

Dave Small has a treasure trove of wildlife photographs stored in his archives — and he’s always adding to it.

“Silent Sky” sets its story of Henrietta Leavitt’s pursuit of scientific knowledge against the striking background of the Maynard Jordan Planetarium.

In other Maine news …

Body recovered from Medomak River in Waldoboro

3 accused of helping man escape police custody in Belfast

2 seriously injured in car crash after police pursuit in Jay

Juvenile missing from West Virginia foster home located in Portland

Bar Harbor man with 41-year criminal history gets 2 years behind bars in assault case

Bar Harbor cruise ships case expected to go to trial in July

Orono’s Dirigo Search and Rescue team disbanding after 54 years

Portland councilors consider changing referendum process

Pets banned from beaches at Popham Beach State Park starting April 1

Susan Collins and Angus King join Senate vote to repeal Iraq war authorization

A 4-day workweek is gaining support in more states