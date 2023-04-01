Three players who led their respective teams to state championships headline the 46th Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl basketball squads.

Oxford Hills of South Paris’ Sierra Carson, Lawrence High of Fairfield’s Hope Bouchard and Old Orchard Beach’s Elise MacNair, all senior guards, were the catalysts for their teams’ Class AA, A and C state title runs, respectively.

They are All-Maine first team selections, along with Cheverus High of Portland junior guard Maddie Fitzpatrick and Gardiner High School senior center Lizzy Gruber.

The second team includes Bangor High senior guard Emmie Streams and senior center-forward Abbie Quinn, Oxford Hills sophomore guard Ella Pelletier, Oceanside of Rockland sophomore center Bailey Breen and Hampden Academy senior guard Bella McLaughlin.

The third team features Cheverus junior center Emma Lizotte, Old Town junior forward Saige Evans, Caribou sophomore guard Madelynn Deprey, North Yarmouth Academy senior guard Angel Huntsman and Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook senior guard Madison Russell.

A talented list of honorable mentions includes 1,000-point scorers Izzy Allen from Central of Corinth, Audrey Mackie of Oceanside, Lilly Roy and Olivia Ouellette from Wisdom High of St. Agatha, and Cami Shields from Southern Aroostook.

First team

Sierra Carson, Oxford Hills, senior Credit: Adam Robinson / BDN

Carson had a year to remember. The Dartmouth College-bound guard averaged 17.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals per game, and she saved her best for last.

The Miss Maine Basketball finalist and AA North Player of the Year erupted for 29 points in the 68-63 double overtime win over Cheverus in the AA North final, with 24 of those points coming in the fourth quarter and two overtimes.

“She was one of the most accomplished scorers in our league,” said Hampden Academy coach Nick Winchester. “She scores at all three levels with ease and never takes a bad shot.”

She averaged just more than 21 points in four playoff games.

“To me, she was the best player on the best team in the state,” said Oxford Hills coach Nate Pelletier. “She could always take the ball to the rim but she improved her outside shooting this year. She brings so much positive energy to the team. Her teammates love her. And she was our best defender as well.”

Hope Bouchard, Lawrence, senior

Bouchard had a season similar to Carson’s, in which she was the deciding factor in both the regional and state championship games.

She averaged 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3 steals but poured in 26 points as Lawrence upset previously undefeated Gardiner 61-54 in the A North final and pumped in 25 more in the 58-43 triumph over Brunswick in the state game.

“She is a team-first kind of kid all the way,” said Lawrence coach Greg Chesley. “She is always concerned about making the team better and she wants to see her teammates succeed.”

Bouchard, who was named Miss Maine Field Hockey after leading Lawrence to the Class B state title, is going to Husson University to play field hockey.

“If you sag off her, she’ll shoot outside and if you play up too close, she’ll go by you,” said Gardiner coach Mike Gray, who recently announced his retirement. “She’s a great competitor who plays her best basketball at the most important time.”

Elise MacNair, Old Orchard Beach, senior

MacNair shined in the postseason to complement a terrific regular season.

She scored 88 points in three Class C South tournament games to earn most outstanding player honors and then produced 21 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists in the 35-24 win over Dexter in the state championship game as the Seagulls won their first gold ball.

The Bowdoin College-bound MacNair averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and the smooth, left-handed guard concluded her career with 1,383 points.

“She is one of those rare kids who doesn’t just play games, she also trains. She is organized and disciplined in her daily life,” said Old Orchard Beach coach Dean Plante, who added that MacNair has gotten better every year.

“She can shoot it, she can drive, she finishes really well,” Dexter coach Jody Grant said. “She’s hard to guard. She also passes well. She is a very good all-around player and her leadership skills are off the charts.”

The 6-foot-4 Gruber concluded her remarkable career with 1,270 points, 1,208 rebounds and 399 blocked shots.

Lizzy Gruber, Gardiner, senior Credit: Contributed photo

Gruber, who is going to play at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and a berth in the A North final where they were upset by Lawrence 61-54.

The Miss Maine Basketball recipient averaged 20.7 points, 15.7 rebounds, 5.6 blocked shots, 2.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

“Her work ethic is through the roof. She did a lot to get everyone involved just like she did last year,” said Gardiner’s Gray. “In addition to her size and skill, she has a great approach to the game and a toughness. She always wanted to get better and find a way to help us win.”

Lawrence’s Chesley called Gruber a real competitor. “She is tenacious inside. She goes after every rebound. She posts up strong and looks to take over every game.”

Maddie Fitzpatrick, Cheverus, junior Credit: Contributed photo

Fitzpatrick became Cheverus’ first Gatorade Player of the Year this season after averaging 17.7 points per game, second most in AA North, 5.1 assists (2nd) and 9.9 rebounds (4th). She also had 2.5 steals.

“She is a special player who does everything well,” said Cheverus coach Bill Goodman. “She fills up the stat sheets pretty well. She is willing to do whatever the team needs her to do.”

Fitzpatrick, who has verbally committed to play at the University of Maine, averaged 20 points per game in her three playoff games.

“She is the most complete player in the conference,” Winchester said. “You put a guard on her, she will take you to the post. If you put a post player on her, she can beat you from the perimeter. She is very poised and she plays her best in the biggest moments.”

Second team

The Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl basketball second team (from left): Bella McLaughlin, Hampden Academy, senior; Emmie Streams, Bangor, senior; Abbie Quinn, Bangor, senior; Bailey Breen, Oceanside, sophomore; and Ella Pelletier, Oxford Hills, sophomore. Credit: Photo composite by Leigh Tauss

The speedy Streams, who will be attending the University of Maine in the fall, had another outstanding season for the Rams as she led AA North in assists (6.6) and was second in steals (3.7) per game. She averaged 9.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest.

Emmie Streams, Bangor, senior

“What separates her from others is her intensity,” said Bangor coach Jay Kemble. “She comes at you for 32 minutes. She is a fierce competitor and makes good decisions with the ball, making sure the open shooter gets the ball.”

“She is an electric player with the ball in her hands. She has the best court vision of any guard in the conference,” said Winchester.

Bella McLaughlin, Hampden Academy, senior Credit: Contributed photo

McLaughlin, who is going to Providence College, led AA North in scoring (18.3 ppg) and in steals (4.2) and was tied for second in three-pointers made per game (2). She also averaged 3 assists.

“You won’t find a better competitor in our conference,” said Winchester, who added that McLaughlin is an outstanding leader. “She plays hard on both ends of the floor and is super quick. She is really strong and her midrange game is as good as anybody’s.”

“She is as good a three-point shooter off the dribble as anyone we played,” said Kemble.

Pelletier is one of the state’s premier sophomores who moved from the post to a guard slot this year.

Ella Pelletier, Oxford Hills, sophomore Credit: Contributed photo

She was second in AA North in rebounds (10.8), third in assists (4.4) and fifth in points (14.6). She averaged just less than 15 points in four playoff wins.

“She willed them to win in their quarterfinal against us when [Carson] got in foul trouble,” Winchester said. “She is a well-rounded basketball player. She plays like a coach’s daughter. She’s very disciplined, doesn’t make many mistakes and is real good at both ends of the floor.”

The 6-foot-2 Breen had another dominant year for Oceanside as the 6-2 center averaged 23.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Mariners.

Bailey Breen, Oceanside, sophomore Credit: Contributed photo

“She asserted herself more scoring-wise,” said her coach and father, Matt Breen. “She hit more threes. She elevated her rebounding and had a good post passing game.”

Oceanside was undefeated until losing to Spruce Mountain from Jay in the B South final.

“If you double down on her, she will find the open shooter,” Medomak Valley of Waldoboro coach Ryan McNelly said. “And when she goes after a rebound, it’s hers.”

Abbie Quinn, Bangor, senior Credit: Contributed photo

Quinn, who is going to Bowdoin College, was AA North’s top rebounder (12.1 rpg) and also averaged 14.3 points per game despite being double-teamed regularly. She also had 1.9 blocked shots, 1.7 steals and 1.7 assists per contest.

“Abbie is the best big person in the state,” Kemble said. “She has the strength and ability to catch the ball in the paint and get to the basket. She is able to read rebounds and her greatest asset is her defensive ability.”

Third team

The Bangor Daily News All-Maine Schoolgirl basketball third team (from left): Madison Russell, Southern Aroostook, senior; Madelynn Deprey, Caribou, sophomore; Angel Huntsman, North Yarmouth Academy, senior; Saige Evans Old Town, junior; and Emma Lizotte, Cheverus, junior. Credit: Photo composite by Leigh Tauss

Emma Lizotte, Cheverus, junior Credit: Contributed photo

Lizotte is one of the state’s best post players and averaged 17 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.8 blocked shots per contest.

“It’s really difficult to get to the rim against her. She is super long, she blocks shots and she rebounds well. She is also athletic and has good moves inside so it is hard to defend her,” Pelletier said.

Madelynn Deprey, Caribou, sophomore Credit: Contributed photo

Deprey was chosen the Big East’s Player of the Year for Class B as she averaged 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists per game. She shot 47.3 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

She scored 51 points in her two Class B North tournament games in Bangor.

“She can hit a tough shot with two players guarding her, she can finish around the rim and she can also hit a three with a hand or two in her face,” said Ellsworth coach Andy Pooler.

Saige Evans, Old Town, junior Credit: Contributed photo

Evans led Old Town to an undefeated regular season and berth in the B North final against Ellsworth by averaging 17.3 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. She shot 54.4 percent from the floor.

“She is an amazing athlete,” said Chris Cameron, who coached Hermon before stepping down after the season. “She runs the floor real well, she is relentless on the boards and she can finish a lot of different ways.”

Angel Huntsman, NYA, senior Credit: Contributed photo

Huntsman, who is going to play basketball at Bates College, led North Yarmouth Academy to 14 consecutive wins before a knee injury ended her season. She averaged 11,9 points, 10.1 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game for NYA.

“She is very talented and very athletic,” said former St. Dom’s of Auburn coach Alexandria Grondin, who has stepped down and taken another coaching job. “She’s the best passer in our league, she’s quick and she can score.”

Madison Russell, Southern Aroostook, senior Credit: Contributed photo

Russell, a 1,000-point scorer, led Southern Aroostook to a fourth state Class D championship in five years by averaging 20 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds per game. She was the Class D North Tournament’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight season after averaging 15.3 points in the tourney.

Russell then produced 19 points, 12 rebounds and 6 steals in the 68-30 win over Seacoast Christian of South Berwick in the state final.

“Her strength comes on the defensive end,” said Southern Aroostook coach Cliff Urquhart. “She is a great on-ball defender and is good off the ball. She gets a lot of steals and tips. She can guard all five positions.”