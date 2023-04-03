Temperatures will be all over the place for the first full week of April in Maine.

Mild temperatures are in store to start the week, with a big cooldown and icy conditions possible Wednesday. Temperatures quickly rebound for the end of the week, and the weekend looks to continue the mild trend as well.

Monday will be windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will reach the mid- to high 40s for the afternoon, and clouds will increase the farther north you go into the state.

A weak system slides through central and southern Maine Monday night, bringing with it a few sprinkles or scattered showers after midnight.

Tuesday will be more calm and mild. Temperatures will be in the mid- to high 50s, with more clouds to the south and more sun to the north. A few sprinkles or light showers are possible in far southern Maine.

Winter makes a comeback Wednesday. Highs will drop into the low to mid-30s with cloudy skies. Rain and freezing rain will start in the late afternoon.

It’s all rain at the coast and for many inland areas, but north of Augusta and toward the foothills and mountains, a period of freezing rain looks likely Wednesday evening and night. A quarter to half inch of ice is possible, which could lead to slick travel and even scattered power outages, especially in the mountains and northern Maine.

Scattered rain showers remain possible for Thursday morning. Skies will gradually clear for the afternoon, and it looks to be the warmest afternoon this week, with temperatures in the high 50s to low 60s.

Slightly cooler air filters into Maine for Friday, though things still look mild in the 50s. Sunshine continues into the weekend with temperatures in the 40s to 50s.