F.L.Putnam Investment Management Company today announced that Robertson P. Breed, CFA has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by State list for the fifth consecutive year.

“Rob has served as a trusted advisor to high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients for more than thirty years. He is a leader and a mentor, and we are proud to see him consistently recognized as one of Maine’s top advisors,” said Tom Manning, CEO of F.L.Putnam.

Breed joined F.L.Putnam in 1991, where he serves as managing director of investment advisory services advising high-net-worth individuals and families, foundations, and endowments on their financial goals. He currently oversees the firm’s Core U.S. Equity Strategy and co-chairs its Asset Allocation Committee. An active member of the Maine community, Breed is a co-founding board member of the CFA Society Maine and serves on the Investment Committees of the Maine Community College System and The Mitchell Institute. He also has a long association with several local non-profit organizations including Maine Initiatives, which supports social, economic, and environmental causes throughout Maine.

The Barron’s 2023 ranking of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors by State is based on data provided by around 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisors as of Sept. 30, 2022. To compile the ranking, Barron’s takes several factors into account including assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. Investment performance is not an explicit component and F.L.Putnam did not pay a fee to participate.



F.L.Putnam provides investment management, financial planning, and investment consulting services to high-net-worth and institutional clients, including individuals, single and multi-family offices, endowments, foundations, and other RIAs. Since 1983, F.L.Putnam has delivered a comprehensive set of solutions that help clients build, preserve, and manage their wealth. The firm serves clients nationally from its offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Rhode Island. More information is available at http://www.flputnam.com.