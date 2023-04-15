Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s, a slight drop from the unseasonably warm weather experienced on Thursday and Friday.

Skies are expected to remain partly sunny on Saturday, with clouds moving in through the afternoon and evening.

Those clouds are expected to produce some scattered showers on Sunday, when temps drop into the mid 50s to upper 40s. Rain and scattered showers are expected to continue into Monday.

A steady rain is expected on Monday evening, before sunny skies return on Tuesday, when highs are expected to return to the mid-50s.