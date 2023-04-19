The Maine State Police will update the public and media about the investigation into Tuesday’s violence in Bowdoin and Yarmouth.

A press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Maine Department of Public Safety building on Commerce Drive in Augusta, according to spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The Bangor Daily News’ media partner CBS 13 will livestream the press conference, which we will carry.

That comes as police continue to piece together the events that unfolded in two southern Maine communities on Tuesday. The alleged shooter, 34-year-old Joseph Eaton of Bowdoin, has been charged with murder.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the District Court in West Bath.

Eaton allegedly shot four people to death at an Augusta Road residence in Bowdoin before firing randomly at people, wounding three people, one critically, on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth.

He has not yet been charged in the I-295 shootings.

Police also have not identified those killed and wounded and nor have they released a motive for the violence.

Tuesday’s shooting is the latest episode of mass violence to shake Maine over the past 30 years. Its devastation ranks with the 2014 murders of a Saco woman and her three children and four slayings in Bangor in 1988.