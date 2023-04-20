Northern Light Health is committed to being a sustainable organization that aims to reduce our contribution to climate change. As part of this effort, we have signed the Health Sector Pledge to reduce emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Additionally, leadership and the employee-led Climate Health Team are taking action through various initiatives and are partnering with other organizations to become a sustainable organization, so we can better serve the health of our community.

“Northern Light Health aims to reduce our contribution to climate change, all in an effort to improve the health of the patients we serve,” commented Northern Light Health Vice President of Facilities, Sustainability, and Supply Chain Tim Doak. “Signing the Health Sector Pledge is an exciting step forward for our organization.”

With Earth Day being celebrated April 22 Northern Light Health is launching a webpage highlighting the work we are doing to be a sustainable organization.

To learn more, go to Sustainability | Northern Light Health – Northern Light Health (https://northernlighthealth.org/Sustainability).