Plenty of April showers in store for this week in Maine.

Monday will be chilly and very wet. Highs will only be in the low to mid-40s, with cloudy skies and rain and drizzle throughout the day.

Tuesday also looks cool and wet, though slightly warmer than Monday. Temperatures will reach the high 40s to low 50s by the afternoon.

Wednesday finally brings improvement. Temperatures will reach the low 50s at the coast and the mid- to high 50s farther inland. There will still be scattered showers, but the sun may peek out at times.

Thursday looks similar to Wednesday, if not slightly cooler. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, with some areas of sun and more scattered showers.

Maine will finally start to dry out Friday, and there’s a good chance for more plentiful sun as well. It’s looking like a very nice and warm day, with highs near 60 at the coast and the mid-60s farther inland.

The weekend overall looks dry. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. More clouds move in Sunday, and temperatures will be cooler in the 50s ahead of more rain early next week.