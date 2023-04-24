Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-40s from north to south, with cloudy skies across the state and a chance for rain down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
It was a dramatic week in Maine after violence unfolded in Bowdoin and Yarmouth. Bangor Daily News reporters continue to piece together what happened and the consequences of one of Maine’s deadliest days in years:
- Reporter Kathleen O’Brien talked with friends of Patti and Robert Eger, two of the victims found dead in Bowdoin. They talk about the challenge of reconciling the terrible fate the Egers met despite their dedication to their religion.
- Court reporter Judy Harrison breaks down the big questions left unanswered, including what was the accused shooter’s motive, where did he get firearms and what can we expect from the coming court case?
- Reporter Valerie Royzman looks at the spike in homicides seen in Maine this year and the intersection between domestic violence and homicide.
- You can read our full coverage of the Bowdoin and Yarmouth shootings here.
Ten years ago, the Bangor Daily News chronicled the rise of the back-to-the-land movement as part of The Good Life project. Features reporter Julia Bayly has looked at the conditions shaping the homestead movement in the third decade of the 21st century and how it’s changed since the 1960s and ’70s:
- In Maine, it’s a way of life. But with the rising costs of land and living, running a homestead is becoming more of a dream for many.
- When Arianna Lavan met her husband and realized a homestead was right for them, a rural area in northern Maine became home. But paying for the homestead drained their accounts, leaving them little money once they arrived here.
- Given the cost of land — especially land near the Maine coast — Bruce Gandy knows he is one of the lucky ones. Gone, he said, are the days when you could totally throw off the trappings of society, retreat to your land and produce everything needed to survive.
- Most people think of good-sized plots of land in the countryside when they hear about homesteading. But Heather Barter, who has been priced out of Maine’s housing market, created a “homestead” in her apartment just outside Bangor.
Her dog day care is in peril after town revokes permit it mistakenly gave her
Shannon Oliver faces a regulatory maze after a lawyer hired by her neighbors found part of her dog day care is in the wrong zone.
Bar Harbor candidate convicted of stealing unemployment benefits in 2015
Keith N. Goodrich, 55, was indicted in February 2015 by a Hancock County grand jury on a felony charges.
A pandemic hobby turned into a career for this Newport true crime podcaster
For Kristin Seavey, the true crime podcast “Murder She Told” is about honoring the full stories of the missing and murdered victims.
Effort to clean up fuel from Maine train derailment ‘failed to meet’ expectations
The derailment led to diesel fuel leaking into a nearby stream and Brassua Lake.
He wants to expand public transportation across Aroostook
In Maine’s largest county, public transportation options are slim to none.
Endangered bats may be rebounding in Maine
Since 2011, white nose syndrome has devastated Maine’s bats, reducing their population by 95 percent.
Tall Pines to close skilled nursing facility, expand assisted living capacity
Like many other similar facilities in Maine, The Commons at Tall Pines faced persistent staffing issues that increased reliance on contract workers even before COVID-19.
The ultimate guide to deciding which allium to plant in your Maine garden
Onions, garlic, shallots, chives and leeks are relatively easy to grow throughout Maine.
Turkey hunting has become too commercialized
“There’s far more emphasis on gear, camo and looking the part than the actual nuts and bolts of it all,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.
My dog taught me how to love the Maine outdoors
“There is no better example of how to be present in the world than watching your dog on a trail,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.
In other Maine news …
Fire that destroyed The Last Unicorn was accidental
Fire in Brewer shuts down part of North Main Street
Bangor man dies in car crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth
Aroostook student arrested for threatening gun violence
Spectrum snags funding to expand broadband services in Caribou
Belfast waives nearly $12K in building fees for co-op renovation
Missing 95-year-old Falmouth man found safe
Portland’s Valentine’s Day Bandit has finally been revealed
Portland extends deadline for people to leave Bayside Trail homeless camps
Homelessness is rising among Maine students
Ellsworth softball opens with an impressive win over Foxcroft Academy
UMaine running back eyes bigger role after strong spring football game
UMaine’s ace learned his newest pitch from a Boston sports legend
Madawaska ski coach who helped girls compete joins Maine Sports Hall of Fame