Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-40s from north to south, with cloudy skies across the state and a chance for rain down south. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

It was a dramatic week in Maine after violence unfolded in Bowdoin and Yarmouth. Bangor Daily News reporters continue to piece together what happened and the consequences of one of Maine’s deadliest days in years:

Ten years ago, the Bangor Daily News chronicled the rise of the back-to-the-land movement as part of The Good Life project. Features reporter Julia Bayly has looked at the conditions shaping the homestead movement in the third decade of the 21st century and how it’s changed since the 1960s and ’70s:

Shannon Oliver faces a regulatory maze after a lawyer hired by her neighbors found part of her dog day care is in the wrong zone.

Keith N. Goodrich, 55, was indicted in February 2015 by a Hancock County grand jury on a felony charges.

For Kristin Seavey, the true crime podcast “Murder She Told” is about honoring the full stories of the missing and murdered victims.

The derailment led to diesel fuel leaking into a nearby stream and Brassua Lake.

In Maine’s largest county, public transportation options are slim to none.

Since 2011, white nose syndrome has devastated Maine’s bats, reducing their population by 95 percent.

Like many other similar facilities in Maine, The Commons at Tall Pines faced persistent staffing issues that increased reliance on contract workers even before COVID-19.

Onions, garlic, shallots, chives and leeks are relatively easy to grow throughout Maine.

“There’s far more emphasis on gear, camo and looking the part than the actual nuts and bolts of it all,” BDN Outdoors contributor Chris Sargent writes.

“There is no better example of how to be present in the world than watching your dog on a trail,” BDN Outdoors contributor Sarah Sindo writes.

In other Maine news …

Fire that destroyed The Last Unicorn was accidental

Fire in Brewer shuts down part of North Main Street

Bangor man dies in car crash on Route 1A in Ellsworth

Aroostook student arrested for threatening gun violence

Spectrum snags funding to expand broadband services in Caribou

Belfast waives nearly $12K in building fees for co-op renovation

Missing 95-year-old Falmouth man found safe

Portland’s Valentine’s Day Bandit has finally been revealed

Portland extends deadline for people to leave Bayside Trail homeless camps

Homelessness is rising among Maine students

Ellsworth softball opens with an impressive win over Foxcroft Academy

UMaine running back eyes bigger role after strong spring football game

UMaine’s ace learned his newest pitch from a Boston sports legend

Madawaska ski coach who helped girls compete joins Maine Sports Hall of Fame