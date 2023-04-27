The second Florida man in three days to plead guilty to drug trafficking charges is facing up to 40 years in prison.

Rogelio Rios, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Rios had brought large quantities of methamphetamine from Florida to distribute around Bangor and Houlton between May and July 2018, court documents show.

Rios had been driving a truck and was stopped by police in Lincoln on July 12, 2018. A police search of Rios’ vehicle found multiple grams of methamphetamine and $20,000 in an unnamed accomplice’s bag, according to court documents.

Jared Fogg, 32, was arrested on the same day in 2018. He had been in a truck driven by an unnamed co-conspirator. A police search of the vehicle found multiple grams of methamphetamine and $20,000 in Fogg’s bag, police said.

Fogg pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Rios faces up to 40 years in prison and up to a $5 million fine. His sentencing will be in U.S. District Court, following a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated the case.