BANGOR — The City of Bangor celebrated National Arbor Day on Friday, April 28 by planting a tree at Downeast School. The planting ceremony was attended by more than 120 second- and third-grade students and staff from the Downeast School, the Public Works Forestry Division, and Public Works Director Aaron Huotari.

National Arbor Day was originally observed in Nebraska on April 10, 1872. On that single day, more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska. Since that time, the Arbor Day celebration has expanded to all 50 States as well as countries all over the world. 2023 marks the 151st year of our collective celebration of trees. The Arbor Day celebration generally includes the planting of a tree. The planting ceremony represents an investment in, and a hope for, our collective future. It is an investment in our soil and clean water, in the cooling effects the tree will provide, in habitat for a variety of wildlife, in a healthy community, and in providing natural beauty and joy for the benefit of residents and visitors to our great City.

The City of Bangor’s commitment to public trees is demonstrated in City code and actions. The Bangor City Council presented this year’s Arbor Day proclamation on April 24, 2023. City Ordinance 284, Article III calls for a Tree Board to guide the City’s tree work and outlines provisions for the protection of public trees. The Public Works Department, Forestry Division plants between 60-100 trees annually. The Parks and Recreation Department plants and maintains public trees in all City parks and City forests. This ongoing annual investment to maintain a healthy tree program for public enjoyment has earned the City of Bangor the designation of “Tree City, USA” from the Arbor Day Foundation for the last 18 years. This recognition is a point of pride for the City of Bangor. The Tree Board and supporting City departments have reenergized their public tree efforts, recently commissioning sustainable forest management plans (FMP) for City forests, making plans to develop FMP’s for urban areas, and initiating a tree inventory to ensure all parts of the City of Bangor have equal opportunities to enjoy public trees