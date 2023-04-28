PORTLAND, Maine — The sun finally returns to Maine on Friday after an extremely wet week.

Get outdoors and enjoy it, because wet weather returns by Saturday evening, and rain continues into much of next week.

Friday looks like a spectacular day with highs around 60 at the coast, with mid to upper 60s inland.

However, rain quickly returns this weekend.

The daytime hours Saturday will be mainly dry.

Saturday will be mostly overcast with highs in the low 50s at the coast to upper 50s inland.

Rain begins heading into the late afternoon or evening, likely around sunset for most of the state.

Rain continues through Saturday night and into Sunday.

Sunday will likely see rain off and on through the day. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 40s.

A potent coastal storm arrives on Sunday night.

Heavy rain, strong winds, coastal flooding, and freshwater flooding are all possible, with the heavy rain wrapping up early on Monday morning.

We dry out and warm up Monday afternoon.