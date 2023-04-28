Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

George Stevens Academy is reducing the number of electives it offers to students, as well as reducing some positions to part-time employment.

There will be a North and South region for eight-player soccer teams next year as many Maine schools grapple with low enrollment numbers.

PLUS: The Maine Principals’ Association approved new reclassifications for high school sports. You can see those reclassifications here.

Early backers of the plan include top Democrats and Republican lawmakers and business groups, a coalition that virtually ensures it will sail through the Legislature.

Even though the law went into effect Jan. 1, Maine hasn’t finalized reporting requirements for companies selling products here.

Backers of a $1 billion hydropower project won a decisive victory in a Maine court last week, but remaining hurdles are likely to delay the restart of construction.

Plans to expand the aging Penobscot County Jail have been abandoned in favor of securing a vendor to promote building a new facility.

The Maine CDC recommends limiting consumption of fish from bodies of water in Albion, China, Fairfield, Limestone, Sanford and Thorndike.

Just like their humans, pets that spend any time outdoors are vulnerable to tick-borne diseases.

This weekend’s concert is set for 3 p.m. on April 30 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

In other Maine news …

Missing Presque Isle teen found safe

Historical photos prove that baseball springs eternal in Maine

Mattanawcook’s star pitcher wants to lead her team back to a state final

The Bangor symphony’s season finale features its 1st collaboration with a Wabanaki artist

Bangor baseball starts hot and holds off Old Town in big home win

Rabid skunk discovered in Bangor

Man accused of killing beloved Portland burrito maker pleads not guilty

Presque Isle Inn sold at auction for nearly $800K

Amateur golfer sentenced for his role in Maine marijuana trafficking ring

Former Athens fire chief gets 20 years for sexually assaulting child

Bangor softball narrowly defeats Old Town with game-ending throw to the plate

AI company to bring quantum research center to Aroostook

2nd Florida man pleads guilty to role in drug trafficking scheme

Hypothermic 65-year-old woman found safe in York County

Former special education teacher sues Portland schools and former superintendent

Democrats want judges to settle referendum dispute with Janet Mills

Former prosecutor who had role in illegal marijuana ring asks to be reinstated

Maine university system students would see tuition hike under proposed budget

Low pay for direct care workers is costing Maine millions

Feds give $7M to Maine’s struggling herring fishery

Popular New Gloucester frozen custard shop closes after 69 years