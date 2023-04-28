Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Blue Hill high school cuts a dozen positions to fight declining enrollment
George Stevens Academy is reducing the number of electives it offers to students, as well as reducing some positions to part-time employment.
8-player soccer, new classifications approved for Maine high school sports
There will be a North and South region for eight-player soccer teams next year as many Maine schools grapple with low enrollment numbers.
PLUS: The Maine Principals’ Association approved new reclassifications for high school sports. You can see those reclassifications here.
Janet Mills wins business support for plan to replace often-criticized tax breaks
Early backers of the plan include top Democrats and Republican lawmakers and business groups, a coalition that virtually ensures it will sail through the Legislature.
Only 60 businesses have reported PFAS in their products sold in Maine
Even though the law went into effect Jan. 1, Maine hasn’t finalized reporting requirements for companies selling products here.
It could take months to restart construction on $1B hydropower corridor
Backers of a $1 billion hydropower project won a decisive victory in a Maine court last week, but remaining hurdles are likely to delay the restart of construction.
Penobscot County wants to hire a marketing firm to promote building a new jail
Plans to expand the aging Penobscot County Jail have been abandoned in favor of securing a vendor to promote building a new facility.
Maine cautions against eating fish in more ponds and streams due to PFAS
The Maine CDC recommends limiting consumption of fish from bodies of water in Albion, China, Fairfield, Limestone, Sanford and Thorndike.
More Maine dogs are testing positive for tick-borne diseases
Just like their humans, pets that spend any time outdoors are vulnerable to tick-borne diseases.
The Bangor symphony’s season finale features its 1st collaboration with a Wabanaki artist
This weekend’s concert is set for 3 p.m. on April 30 at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.
Missing Presque Isle teen found safe
Historical photos prove that baseball springs eternal in Maine
Mattanawcook’s star pitcher wants to lead her team back to a state final
Bangor baseball starts hot and holds off Old Town in big home win
Rabid skunk discovered in Bangor
Man accused of killing beloved Portland burrito maker pleads not guilty
Presque Isle Inn sold at auction for nearly $800K
Amateur golfer sentenced for his role in Maine marijuana trafficking ring
Former Athens fire chief gets 20 years for sexually assaulting child
Bangor softball narrowly defeats Old Town with game-ending throw to the plate
AI company to bring quantum research center to Aroostook
2nd Florida man pleads guilty to role in drug trafficking scheme
Hypothermic 65-year-old woman found safe in York County
Former special education teacher sues Portland schools and former superintendent
Democrats want judges to settle referendum dispute with Janet Mills
Former prosecutor who had role in illegal marijuana ring asks to be reinstated
Maine university system students would see tuition hike under proposed budget
Low pay for direct care workers is costing Maine millions
Feds give $7M to Maine’s struggling herring fishery
Popular New Gloucester frozen custard shop closes after 69 years