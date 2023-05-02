Ella Pelletier, a sophomore guard for the 2023 Class AA state champion Oxford Hills Vikings, on Monday received her first scholarship offer from the University of Maine.

Pelletier was named to the Bangor Daily News’ second team All-Maine Schoolgirl Basketball Team this winter after averaging 14.6 points per game, 10.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

“I went up there, I did a visit, looked around the campus, and it’s beautiful and we just went in and talked,” Pelletier said. “It was insane, obviously because it’s my first offer. I’m super excited and anxious. I mean, I’m still on that high that I just got offered.”

The UMaine coaches told Pelletier that they see her as a wing and a guard. The Vikings’ sophomore is 5-foot-11.

This summer, Pelletier is playing for the Maine Firecrackers AAU team.

Pelletier joins other Maine high school players such as Maddie Fitzpatrick of Cheverus, Emmie Streams of Bangor and Lizzy Allen as Mainers who have been offered by UMaine. All three others have committed.

UMaine coaches cannot speak on offered athletes until they sign their national letter of intent.