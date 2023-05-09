FAIRFIELD — Kennebec Valley Community College is set to host its 53rd Commencement ceremony on May 13 at the Augusta Civic Center. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., and 369 graduates are anticipated to receive their degrees.

This year’s ceremony will feature keynote speaker Jermaine Moore, founder of The Mars Hill Group. Over the last 20 years, Moore has helped organizations across New England improve their long-term performance through professional development and define their culture through diversity, equity, and inclusion training. The National Anthem will be performed by Rylee Lagucki, a Liberal Studies graduate. Lori Cobb, a Nursing graduate, will be recognized as a Distinguished Alumna. Her accomplishments will be celebrated, and she will inspire the graduating class with her words of wisdom.

Aubrey Slater, a 2023 Nursing graduate, will serve as the student speaker at Commencement. Recently named the Student of the Year, receiving the John LaPointe Leadership Award, a high honor across the seven colleges of the Maine Community College System, Slater was also the recipient of the New Century Workforce Scholar Award through the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She will attend the Association of Community College Trustee Leadership Congress in October of this year in Las Vegas to receive her award.

President Karen Normandin is excited to share this moment with these graduates. She shared the following, “It is such an honor to be with graduates on this day. Commencement marks a milestone in the lives of our graduates; the conclusion of their journey here at KVCC, and now, with credentials and skills, it marks the next step of continuing with their education or entering the workforce. We are so proud of all they have accomplished!”

For more information about KVCC’s commencement ceremony, please visit www.kvcc.me.edu/commencement.

Kennebec Valley Community College is one of seven community colleges operating under the authority of the Maine Community College System Board of Trustees, located on a seventy-acre campus in Fairfield, Maine. KVCC offers the lowest tuition in New England, with tuition rates set at $96 per credit hour for Maine residents. There are multiple financial aid options available for prospective and current students, including scholarships, grants, loans, work-study programs, and more.