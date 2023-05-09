EAST MILLINOCKET — Over 200 parishioners and community members gathered at St. Peter Church in East Millinocket on April 27 to enjoy turkey pot pie, stuffing, strawberry shortcake, and other delicious items all while raising money for an important cause.

“We raised $2,300 for our capital campaign and had people participate by sitting for and taking out lunches,” said Gert Campbell, business coordinator for Christ the Divine Mercy Parish, of which St. Peter Church is a part. “It was a great success.”

“It really takes a community to make an event like this happen and it was a fantastic meal. We were able to be together and have fellowship. I’m so thankful for all the individuals who really worked hard to make it a success and also appreciate all who show their love towards the parish,” said Fr. Dominic Savio, HGN, administrator of Christ the Divine Mercy Parish. “With God and the support of one another, we can do great things.”

Launched in October, the capital campaign has already raised over $105,000 to fund several necessary building improvements at the parish. St. Peter Church was dedicated in 1966 and St. Martin of Tours Church in Millinocket opened over 50 years ago. At St. Martin of Tours, the parking lot will be repaved and the roof and exterior of the church will be repaired. The front doors will be replaced, and the bell tower cross will be fixed and lit. Several windows and areas of siding will also be replaced with possible insulation enhancements as well. At St. Peter Church, the parking lot will be reduced and repaved, the interior ceiling will be repaired, the outside fiberglass will be resurfaced, and bricks around the church will be fixed or replaced depending on need. The flat roof of the parish center will be rebuilt into a pitched roof, energy efficient windows will be installed, existing siding will be cleaned, and eves and sections without siding will receive it.

Anyone who is able to support the cause can call the parish at 207-746-3333 or pick up an envelope in the back of either parish church at any time.