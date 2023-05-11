Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with bountiful sunshine across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Democratic Sen. Joe Baldacci is pushing for two deteriorating buildings on the Dorothea Dix campus to be turned into supportive housing.

John Webber was a Bangor native who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and hoped his money could benefit health care in his community.

One western Maine town charges $20 to dispose of old mattresses, a price that doesn’t cover the cost of passing it up the waste stream.

Nicholas Ciardullo, 23, had been involved in an online scam that separated a number of Hancock County residents from $58,500.

The project would create a large deepwater port that would serve as a hub for the offshore wind industry in Maine.

The scanner technology can take ultra-precise measurements of a player’s baseball bat and replicate it perfectly, down to the millimeter.

The selection of Jenifer Cushman marks the end of a multi-year search for the University of Maine at Augusta’s next leader.

The memory kits are designed to help nursing home residents spark conversations with friends and family about past memories.

Carl Parker started his head coaching journey in 1990 at Maine Central Institute, and has been a steady presence in high school sports ever since.

After ending its 48th season with an uplifting performance, the Penobscot Theatre Company closed this year on a somber note with “Ironbound.”

The marten is able to easily move around on top of the snow with its specially adapted feet, which are covered with thick fur.

The new regulations means striped bass shorter than 28 inches or longer than 31 inches must be released.

In other Maine news…

Janet Mills’ $900M spending plan sets stage for tax debate with Republicans

Lawmakers want to force Maine courts to hold speedier trials

Maine officials back delaying restrictions on out-of-state waste

Maine’s congressional delegation reacts to Donald Trump’s sexual abuse verdict

Some Mainers are giving up flying because of climate change

Northern Maine Medical Center to close obstetrics unit

Fort Fairfield hires 1st full-time superintendent in 7 years

Bangor councilors are considering additional options for using pandemic relief money

This year’s downtown Bangor First Fridays will feature new theme each month

Andrew Zarro declares candidacy for Portland mayor

Portland plans to remove homeless encampment in Bayside neighborhood

Missing Boothbay man has been found safe

Market Basket breaks ground on new store in Topsham

Historic Maine windjammer could become floating restaurant after auction sale

Bangor native explodes on offense to win tourney MVP for Husson baseball