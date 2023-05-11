Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with bountiful sunshine across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Bangor lawmaker wants to turn part of Dorothea Dix into housing
Democratic Sen. Joe Baldacci is pushing for two deteriorating buildings on the Dorothea Dix campus to be turned into supportive housing.
2 Bangor hospitals receive $18M from late area resident’s estate
John Webber was a Bangor native who served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and hoped his money could benefit health care in his community.
The high cost of mattress disposal reflects Maine’s recycling woes
One western Maine town charges $20 to dispose of old mattresses, a price that doesn’t cover the cost of passing it up the waste stream.
Man who collected scam money in Maine ordered to repay $58K to victims
Nicholas Ciardullo, 23, had been involved in an online scam that separated a number of Hancock County residents from $58,500.
The location of Maine’s planned offshore wind port won’t be chosen until 2024
The project would create a large deepwater port that would serve as a hub for the offshore wind industry in Maine.
2 Maine companies teaming up on new baseball bat copying machine
The scanner technology can take ultra-precise measurements of a player’s baseball bat and replicate it perfectly, down to the millimeter.
Jenifer Cushman named next president of UMaine Augusta
The selection of Jenifer Cushman marks the end of a multi-year search for the University of Maine at Augusta’s next leader.
Library kits aim to help people with memory loss rekindle life experiences
The memory kits are designed to help nursing home residents spark conversations with friends and family about past memories.
Carl Parker is inheriting one of northern Maine’s best boys basketball teams
Carl Parker started his head coaching journey in 1990 at Maine Central Institute, and has been a steady presence in high school sports ever since.
Grim and gritty ‘Ironbound’ tells immigrant’s story at Bangor Opera House
After ending its 48th season with an uplifting performance, the Penobscot Theatre Company closed this year on a somber note with “Ironbound.”
Watch this pine marten try to track down his lunch
The marten is able to easily move around on top of the snow with its specially adapted feet, which are covered with thick fur.
Regulators enact strict limits for striped bass caught on East Coast
The new regulations means striped bass shorter than 28 inches or longer than 31 inches must be released.
In other Maine news…
Janet Mills’ $900M spending plan sets stage for tax debate with Republicans
Lawmakers want to force Maine courts to hold speedier trials
Maine officials back delaying restrictions on out-of-state waste
Maine’s congressional delegation reacts to Donald Trump’s sexual abuse verdict
Some Mainers are giving up flying because of climate change
Northern Maine Medical Center to close obstetrics unit
Fort Fairfield hires 1st full-time superintendent in 7 years
Bangor councilors are considering additional options for using pandemic relief money
This year’s downtown Bangor First Fridays will feature new theme each month
Andrew Zarro declares candidacy for Portland mayor
Portland plans to remove homeless encampment in Bayside neighborhood
Missing Boothbay man has been found safe
Market Basket breaks ground on new store in Topsham
Historic Maine windjammer could become floating restaurant after auction sale
Bangor native explodes on offense to win tourney MVP for Husson baseball