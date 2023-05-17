WATERVILLE — Thomas College is pleased to announce a partnership with the Maine Insurance Agents Association to extend graduate education to any of its 1,519 individual agent members in our state.

The Maine Insurance Agents Association, whose mission is to represent, support and promote independent insurance agents, is partnering with Thomas College to offer generous tuition discounts for online graduate programs, with the intent to support the professional growth of insurance agents across the state who are members of MIAA.

“We are thrilled to offer another MIAA members only benefit to independent agents here in Maine. Having previously partnered with Thomas College offering annual scholarship dollars to qualifying students, we believe this is an ideal follow-up for our agency members to continue with their own advanced education goals,” said MIAA Director of Education and Conferences Shannon Gorman. “This partnership falls directly in line with our strategic plan to promote and support continued workforce development. These programs and certificates can set our members apart and assist them in accomplishing personal and professional goals.”



“This is an exciting opportunity for insurance agents across the state. We are proud to partner with Maine Insurance Agents Association and applaud them for giving their members yet another benefit and support in their professional journey,” said Thomas College Senior Director of Graduate and Professional Studies Mikaela Ziobro.

Thomas College offers multiple online MBA programs and certificates of advanced study with concentrations in cybersecurity, human resource management, and project management. For more information on Thomas College’s graduate degree programs or becoming an employer partner, please visit Thomas.edu/gps.