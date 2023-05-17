Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest point in 21 months.

There are now 53 Mainers infected with the virus in hospitals across the state as of Wednesday morning, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 57 the day before and down from 67 a week ago.

Of those, nine people are in critical care and two are on ventilators, state data show.

Maine hasn't seen COVID-19 hospitalizations fall this low since Aug. 9, 2021, when 47 Mainers were hospitalized with the virus. That comes as hospitalizations dipped below 100 last month for the first time since mid-December. The last time COVID-19 hospitalizations were this low was early during the surge of the delta variant in Maine. The variant spread rapidly among unvaccinated Mainers and caused hospitalizations to rapidly spike north of 200 by mid-September 2021. The subsequent omicron variant outbreak pushed COVID-19 hospitalizations to even higher levels before peaking at 436 in January 2022. Since the start of the month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen 26 percent.