LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising is pleased to announce the addition of Yany Avelar, UX/UI designer. Avelar brings a wealth of design, user research, and programming experience to Rinck, having previously worked for creative agencies, editorial companies, and as a freelance designer.

Before coming to Rinck, Avelar served as lead multimedia designer at 605 Creative Co and then worked freelance for three years while earning two master’s degrees. In 2022, she graduated from the University of Denver with a master of arts in user experience strategy and a master of science in software design and programming. She also holds a bachelor of science in graphic design from South Dakota State University.

A UX/UI (short for User Experience/User Interface) designer’s goal is to improve user satisfaction by making an experience intuitive and easy to navigate. In her role at Rinck, Avelar advocates for users and optimizes user experiences for digital client products. She develops comprehensive UX/UI design strategies for client brands, designs UI components and tools, and provides guidance on implementing UX research methodologies. In layman’s terms, Avelar’s job is to make digital products easy to use.

“I’m excited to have Yany join the Rinck Creators team. She brings a vast UX/UI skill set and proven graphic design abilities, allowing us to further blur the lines between our digital and creative groups,” said Laura Rinck, president. “Adding Yany to our Creators team brings integral tools to our digital department and rounds out our services. Our clients will benefit from digital design offerings that put their end users’ and customers’ experience first.”

Avelar is originally from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and is currently living and working remotely in Portland, Oregon. When she is not working, you can find her making art, learning a new hobby, volunteering, or keeping up on design trends.

Founded in 2001, Rinck is a nationally recognized full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations agency headquartered in Maine with remote locations across the U.S. The firm provides expertise in strategic planning, brand building, creative services, media planning and buying, digital strategy & development, public relations, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing, shopper marketing, and content marketing. Over the last decade, Rinck has built a behavioral change practice specializing in counter-marketing, social marketing, and mass-reach health communications. Rinck represents a range of local, regional, national, and international clients in government, higher education, consumer packaged goods, restaurant service, transportation, banking, law, healthcare, non-profits, and tourism. Learn more about Rinck at www.rinckadvertising.com or check out @RinckAdvertising on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.