BANGOR – The Bangor Christian School Class of 2023 Valedictorian is Hope St. John, daughter of Jeffrey and Jennifer St. John of Bangor.

St. John

Hope has attended BCS since first grade. She participated in indoor and outdoor varsity track and field throughout high school, co-captaining her senior year. She received multiple scholar athlete awards and was recognized in the Penobscot Valley Conference Joe Paul Scholarship banquet.

She has received multiple top student awards in classes throughout high school, including AP Language and Composition, geometry, honors Spanish II, and chemistry. In addition to achieving high honors quarterly, Hope received college credit from United Technologies Center and dual enrollment classes with Husson University, while fulfilling her role as class president for the last two years of high school. She has also volunteered in both civic and church outreach opportunities during high school and served on the student council sophomore year, and as class secretary her freshman year.

Hope plans to attend Coastal Carolina University in the fall and study management.

Salutatorian is Veronica Mercier, daughter of Martin Mercier of Jensen Beach, Florida and Tiffany Mercier of Bangor.

Mercier

Veronica was very involved in athletics. She was a varsity cheerleader for two years and participated in both softball and baseball for two years each. She co-captained softball her junior year while also making the Penobscot Valley Conference first team for the 2022 season. Veronica also excelled in indoor and outdoor varsity track qualifying for states in the 55, 100, and 200 meter sprints. She placed first in the 55 and third in the 200 meter dashes during the 2022 indoor track and field Class B state championship. Outside of school, Veronica played travel softball all four years of high school, winning the 2022 18U Maine State Championship. She has been given many athletic awards throughout high school including, winter scholar athlete for every year she participated, 2020-21 Athlete of the Year, and the Penobscot Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete Award senior year.

Academic Awards include making honor roll every quarter throughout high school as well as receiving top student awards in Biology and Language and Composition. Veronica also completed four dual enrollment classes while also earning college credit from United Technologies Center her junior year. She served as vice president of her class for three years and secretary for her senior year. She is heavily involved in her church and throughout high school has participated in community service, as well as attending a missions trip.

Veronica will attend Southern Maine Community College in the fall of 2023 where she will major in marine science while also continuing to play softball at the collegiate level.