Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

When the bus halted its Saturday service last summer, Robert Cote of Brewer was forced to take a cab to the Bangor restaurant where he works.

The measure would bar the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, by 2025.

The bill is the second attempt on the subject in two years from Rep. Kevin O’Connell.

For more than three decades, Paul McGurren ran the fly shop at Maine Sport Outfitters, the hub of the midcoast fly fishing community.

In Maine and New England, there has been a long-standing debate about the presence of wolves in the region.

Shortly after meeting Virginia Oliver, Bangor author Alexandra Hinrichs had written a draft for a children’s book about Maine’s oldest working lobsterman.

The Frenchman Bay Conservancy has acquired two shorefront properties in the east side of Frenchman Bay to help preserve shore access.

Officials with the state fire marshal’s office said the body was found at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday during an investigation.

The April train derailment in the Moosehead Lake region is pushing lawmakers here to overturn that law from eight years ago.

Often the animal’s mother has deliberately left her baby alone and will return. Any human interference can actually harm the animal.

“One big identification clue overlooked by most people is that you can often identify what a bird is, simply by noticing where it is.”

In other Maine news …

Stonington man accused of starting fire at his home

Orrington vet hospital to close because it can’t find new animal doctor

Old Town runs away with baseball win against rival Orono

14 percent of Houlton-area teaching positions will be cut

Vandalism charge against Portland journalist who criticized cop dismissed

2 Maine natives advance to NCAA Championship golf tournament

Belfast hospital adds second food pantry

Husson softball loses to Tufts in NCAA Division III tournament opener

Convicted child murderer Dennis Dechaine seeks new trial

Pair of seniors rally Hampden Academy softball past Bangor

Maine principal resigns after employee files protection order against him

Pitcher’s 4-hitter leads undefeated Bucksport softball past George Stevens Academy