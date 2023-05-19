Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
For this Bangor worker, the return of Saturday buses removes a costly burden
When the bus halted its Saturday service last summer, Robert Cote of Brewer was forced to take a cab to the Bangor restaurant where he works.
Democrats advance bill that would make Maine 3rd state to ban flavored tobacco
The measure would bar the sale of flavored e-cigarettes and other tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, by 2025.
Under-17 marriage ban set to pass in Maine despite lingering opposition
The bill is the second attempt on the subject in two years from Rep. Kevin O’Connell.
A pillar of Maine’s angling scene had one last fish to catch before he died
For more than three decades, Paul McGurren ran the fly shop at Maine Sport Outfitters, the hub of the midcoast fly fishing community.
Are there wolves in Maine? It depends on what you call a wolf.
In Maine and New England, there has been a long-standing debate about the presence of wolves in the region.
Maine’s iconic 102-year-old ‘lobster lady’ inspired a local author’s new children’s book
Shortly after meeting Virginia Oliver, Bangor author Alexandra Hinrichs had written a draft for a children’s book about Maine’s oldest working lobsterman.
Conservation gift protects Frenchman Bay clamming ground
The Frenchman Bay Conservancy has acquired two shorefront properties in the east side of Frenchman Bay to help preserve shore access.
Body found a day after fire destroys Kittery hotel
Officials with the state fire marshal’s office said the body was found at about 2:15 p.m. on Thursday during an investigation.
Maine politicians try to ax law shielding hazardous rail records
The April train derailment in the Moosehead Lake region is pushing lawmakers here to overturn that law from eight years ago.
This what to do if you find baby wild animals
Often the animal’s mother has deliberately left her baby alone and will return. Any human interference can actually harm the animal.
Want to identify more birds? You have to know their favorite hangouts
“One big identification clue overlooked by most people is that you can often identify what a bird is, simply by noticing where it is.”
In other Maine news …
Stonington man accused of starting fire at his home
Orrington vet hospital to close because it can’t find new animal doctor
Old Town runs away with baseball win against rival Orono
14 percent of Houlton-area teaching positions will be cut
Vandalism charge against Portland journalist who criticized cop dismissed
2 Maine natives advance to NCAA Championship golf tournament
Belfast hospital adds second food pantry
Husson softball loses to Tufts in NCAA Division III tournament opener
Convicted child murderer Dennis Dechaine seeks new trial
Pair of seniors rally Hampden Academy softball past Bangor
Maine principal resigns after employee files protection order against him
Pitcher’s 4-hitter leads undefeated Bucksport softball past George Stevens Academy