Members of the Maine Warden Service have joined the search for a Windham man who has not been seen since last Friday.

Alex Jackson, 33, was last seen on the afternoon of May 12 according to Windham police Sgt. Robert Hunt.

Jackson was possibly traveling to the Lyndonville or St. Johnsbury area in Vermont in a white Dodge Ram 3500 with a Maine farm license plate reading 97096 and towing a flatbed trailer, Hunt said.

As of Friday afternoon, officials believe that he may be in the vicinity of Turner.

Jackson’s dog, who had been with him when he was last seen, was found in North Yarmouth earlier this week. The white husky-Labrador retriever mix, named Hazel, was found about 5:30 p.m. Monday wandering near Gray Road, about 30 miles from where Jackson was last seen.

Jackson was described as standing 5-foot-7, weighing 150 pounds and having brown hair and eyes. He may be wearing blue jeans, a hunter shirt and ball cap.

Anyone with information about Jackson’s whereabouts can call the Windham Police Department at 207-893-2810 option 2.