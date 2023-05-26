The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating an “officer-involved shooting” that took place in Alton on Friday morning, according to the Maine State Police.

Spokesperson Lt. Thomas Pickering said in a release that the Maine State Police was involved in the shooting but wouldn’t say how police were involved.

The shooting happened at 10:13 a.m. in the area near 180 Argyle Road in Alton, he said. Pickering offered no further details.

The attorney general’s office investigates when Maine police use deadly force to determine if it’s justified.

