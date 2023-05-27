PORTLAND — After a successful maiden event in 2022, a special “Blessing of the Fleet” will be held on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. The ceremony is set for the Maine State Pier located at the intersection of Commercial Street and Franklin Street on the Portland waterfront.

“All boats are welcome. This is not an event for Catholics only,” said Fr. Seamus Griesbach, pastor of the Portland Peninsula & Island Parishes. “Marine vessels will begin assembling at 2 p.m. in front of the pier. The event will feature a variety of boats, including water taxis, lobster boats, trawlers, and recreational yachts.”

Last year’s event saw over 50 boats of all sizes and types participate. Video from the 2022 blessing is available here: www.portlandcatholic.org/fleetblessing.

All are welcome to come down to the Maine State Pier and watch the boats go by at this family-friendly event.

The blessing is a Catholic tradition that is celebrated in many maritime communities throughout the world and asks the Lord to bless all recreational boats and current mariners and their vessels at the start of the summer season.

“It’s a time to come together as a community, celebrate our maritime heritage, and have some fun in the process!” said Fr. Griesbach.

For more information, contact the parishes at 207-773-7746.