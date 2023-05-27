Join wildlife biologist Ron Joseph for an evening of stories about Maine’s wildlife. From tagging bear cubs to working with peregrine falcons, Joseph has done it all!

Joseph will be doing a talk and book signing to mark the publication of his new book, “Bald Eagles, Bear Cubs, and Hermit Bill: Memoirs of a Wildlife Biologist” (Islandport Press). In the book, he shares stories of growing up in rural Maine and working as a wildlife biologist. Growing up in Waterville, he spent childhood summers on his maternal grandparents’ nearby dairy farm, where he spent many weekends, summers, and vacations working and exploring. He especially loved birds, a passion nurtured by his mother, and spent hours perched on stacks of hay bales watching swallows dart in and out of the barn to feed their nestlings. That fascination led him to study ornithology at the University of New Hampshire where he earned a degree in wildlife conservation. He later earned a master’s degree in zoology from Brigham Young University.

In 1978, he began a 33-year career, first as a state wildlife biologist, and later as a federal biologist specializing in the restoration of eagles, peregrines, and other endangered species in Maine. Now retired, Ron volunteers for the Kennebec Land Trust, participates in the Maine Bird Atlas, and leads Maine birding trips. This is his first book. He will talk about the book, and copies will be available for sale and signing.

When: Wednesday, May 31, 7 p.m.

Where: Fields Pond Audubon Center, 216 Fields Pond Road, Holden

Free, but registration is preferred at

https://maineaudubon.org/news/events/bald-eagles-bear-cubs-and-hermit-bill-memoirs-of-a-wildlife-biologist/.